I've been waiting for Anderson Paak to get on an episode of "The Hot Ones" and it finally happened! There's a twist to this episode... This was a VEGAN EDITION! I'm so proud of him for representing for all of the vegans/vegetarians/pescatarians out here! He talks about everything from his music, his shows, his upbringing and more. Check it out.

Video of Anderson .Paak Sings Hot Sauce Ballads While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones