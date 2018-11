Check out Alessia Cara's latest music video for her song, 'Not Today.' It's already trending at number 7 on YouTube!

had a lot of fun making this video. the whole thing is inspired by Wes Anderson and I wanted to throw in some references to his movies. see if you can catch them. thanks @aar0n_a as always for being the movie magician. ‘not today’ link in my story.