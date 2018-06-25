88RISING - 'Midsummer Madness' Music Video
June 25, 2018
Check out this music video with 88RISING featuring Joji, Rich Brian, Higher Brothers, & AUGUST 08! They're the next hottest artists right now and they're Asian with style. Their tour kicks off in September so watch out!
Tix are now officially on sale for 88 Degrees & Rising Tour!!!!![email protected] @sushitrash @chrt_keithape @higherbrothers @kohh_t20 @nikizefanya @august08 @donkrez ---> link in bio
A post shared by 88rising (@88rising) on