You Could Win Guitar Lessons From Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran just launched a contest in which one lucky fan can actually get guitar lessons from the singer. The contest is helping raise awareness of Drop4Drop, a charity aiming to provide access to clean water to people around the world.

The lucky winner will be flown to Ed’s show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with Ed sharing, “I will teach you to play one of my songs on guitar, and then you’ll get a guitar that I’ll sign and give to you after the lesson." He adds, “So you’ll also get to go to that gig. I will pay for you to be there, so I’ll fly you out to New York, cover your hotel and give you tickets to the show."

Fans have until September 1st to enter, with the winner announced September 7th. Click here for more info, and check out Ed’s announcement: