Drake Drops Verse on Summer Walker's "Girls Need Love"
Hear his surprise remix on the hit R&B song
February 28, 2019
By Natalie (via V103 HD2)
While everyone was working or in class, Drake decided to hop on Summer Walker's smash hit, "Girls Need Love," and blessed us with a vintagey Drizzy sound.
Is it just us, or did we get major So Far Gone vibes? Considering the 10-year anniversary was just last week, that may not be a coincidence.
Skip ahead to the 2:00 mark if you can't wait and need the verse, but the entire song is a banger.
Not a bad way to get us through the week, right?!