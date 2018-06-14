Drake Breaks Silence: Drops Video for "I'm Upset"

After Pusha T dropped "Story of Adidon" and revealed alleged secrets about Drake, Drake has been mute. Multiple stories came out about Drake's associate J Prince telling Drake not to respond and Kanye making the original call to end the beef, but still nothing from Drake.

Well, last night he announced his album "Scorpion" is coming out June 29th! AND he dropped a Degrassi tribute video for his record "I'm Upset".

Check them both out below.

