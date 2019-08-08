#TrendingTopics: Bernie Sanders Bout To Drop Some Truth If He's Elected

August 8, 2019
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Bernie is promising to reveal what's up with aliens and UFOs and Area 51 if he becomes president. And BlueFace says he's slept with how many women in the last half a year?

Bernie Sanders is pledging to reveal info on aliens, UFOs, and Area 51 if he gets elected. He said he sat down with his wife, who demanded lthat if he gets elected, he has to tell everybody everything. She's right! We should have a tour of Area 51.

We just found out Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, and Rick Ross just got cast for Coming To America 2. No word on who Ross is gonna play, but they've been shooting him at his Playboy Mansion in ATL. Maybe he's playing himself?

BlueFace is claiming that he slept with a thousand women in the last six months. So there's like 30 days in each month, six times 30 is 180, that means he's sleeping with 10 women a day or more. He said last he loves fivesomes, and he had two girlfriends.

