TrendingTopics: Will Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Blow Up The MTV VMAs?

This whole MTV VMA Award show might turn into a social war. It looks like Cardi B is now going to be opening the VMAs tonight, but she's not performing. Instead she's going to open the show with either a monologue or a skit. The last time they let somebody do that was Kanye West.

Cardi and Nicki Minaj are supposedly sitting in the same row too, so that might get crazy.

Nicki and Safaree had to beef up her security for tonight. Safaree is going to be there representing VH1, and Nicki Minaj is performing, so they had to beef up security because of their back and forth on Twitter last week.

Bam Margera went to Columbia over the weekend, and he got robbed in Cartagena. He was traveling alone, got off the plane, got into a shady taxi, and that's when he got robbed. He was held at gunpoint, and lost $500. Bam is seven months sober, but he said he had to get a drink after that.

