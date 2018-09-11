Trending Topics: Why Is A-Rod Flipping Burgers???

A-Rod loses a bet, Justin Bieber chills with his future father in law, and Heidi Klum straight up ghosted Drake!

Alex Rodriguez got a new job-- he's job flipping burgers at Wahlburgers. He lost a bet to Mark Wahlberg over the Red Sox game (obviously A-Rod is a Yankees fan), the Red Sox beat the Yankees, so he had to go flip burgers at Wahlburgers.

Last month, @AROD's Yankees lost to @markwahlberg's Red Sox, so Alex agreed to work at Wahlburgers before Sunday Night Baseball. pic.twitter.com/voqs8OtkXK — ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2018

Justin Bieber and Stephen Baldwin, his future father in law, were hanging out in Michigan over the weekend at a music festival. Hailey Baldwin was in New York for Fashion Week over the weekend, so Justin decided to go bond with his father in law.

Stephen Baldwin and Justin Bieber both bought shirts from Littlebird, a Grand Rapids restaurant. Baldwin was seen wearing his at CityFest: pic.twitter.com/76CUJ2HSeE — 13 On Your Side (@wzzm13) September 8, 2018

Heidi Klum dissed Drake like crazy. She admitted on the Ellen DeGeneres show that she had a huge crush on Drake, Drake saw it and decided to shoot the shot, and asked her out on a date. This was like a week after she got a boyfriend, so she didn't text him back. She left him on red!

Video of Heidi Klum Reveals She Ghosted Drake&#039;s Text | Access

These #TrendingTopics brought to you by Big Y World Class Market