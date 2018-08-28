TrendingTopics: Travis Scott Tops Nicki Minaj In Album Sales (Again)

Travis Scott Beats Nicki Minaj in album sales for the second week, Odell Beckham Jr. gets that money, and more stories.

Travis Scott has outsold Nicki Minaj again, with Astroworld beating Queen for the second week in a row. Nicki dropped down to number three, selling 95,000 albums. Travis Scott got over 110,000, but Ariana Grande took the number one spot, selling over 231,000.

Last week, Nicki was kinda losing it and saying some things, which was disappointing... she's such a superstar, she shouldn't be letting this little stuff affect her. Over the weekend, Nicki performed a Lil Wayne's Festival, and the crowd was not rocking with her, probably because of how she's been behaving.

Odell Beckham Jr. received a mega-deal worth $95 million with the New York Giants. That means he becomes the NFL's highest paid wide receiver. This guy held out, too, and it paid off for him.

Gucci Mane's baby mom saw him spend $1.7 million on a wedding, so now she wants ten times more child support. He was only paying $2,000 a month, now she wants $20,000 a month. We kinda respect that... go for it, let's see what happens!

