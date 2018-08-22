TrendingTopics: Scarface Up Against Legal Issue Over Child Support

Big Bang Theory gets ready to say goodbye, Cardi B trolls Kulture fans again, and what's up with rap legends having so many financial troubles today???

The Big Bang Theory is officially ending after 12 seasons. Wow that's crazy. They just announced today that comedy will end its run in May 2019, making it the longest running multi-camera series in TV history. The show debuted back in 2007, received 52 Emmy nominations, and won 10 awards. 279 episodes, and now they're done.

Travis Scott is celebrating his number one album, and he was out with his daughter Stormi out in New York City. He said "Big mood! Teach my Stormi to love, I'll forever protect that smile."

Cardi B trolled us all at the VMAs, when we thought we were gonna see Kulture. But they finally did show a glimpse of Kulture today... but it was just her forehead.

Rap legend Scarface is facing some legal issues over child support. He wasn't so happy online, but it seems like he's always going through it. Scarface is now being sued by Lisa Varner, who is the mother of his 8-year-old daughter. Varner claims that Scarface is not paying their agreement a $150 per month for their child. He was ordered to pay $11,396 in back child support in 2011, but he only ended up paying her $7,444, leaving a debt of over $5,000. Lisa Varner and the state are seeking to garnish his wages in order to get back child support.

In 2011, Scarface was jailed over child support issues with four different women. In 2015, he was arrested during the BET Hip-Hop Awards after he was honored with the I Am Hip-Hop Icon Award. It's $150 a month in child support for his 8-year-old child, and he can't come up with. That's crazy.

Da Brat has reportedly filed for bankruptcy after finding herself in $7.7 million of debt. The bulk of Da Brat's debt stems from the $6.4 million that she owes to former NFL cheerleader Shayla Stevens, the woman Da Brat struck with a bottle in an Atlanta nightclub back in 2007. As a result of that assault, which resulted in permanent facial scarring and neurological impairments for Stevens, Da Brat spent three years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

Her debts also include $1,255,128 that she owes to Sony Music on some court documents, $12,000 to Ally Bank, $2,284 in credit card debt, and $2,284 to the Georgia Department of Revenue. Da Brat's assets include three vehicles-- a 1999 Mercedes worth $5,000, a 2014 BMW worth $15,000, and a 2016 Jeep Wrangler worth $23,000-- and various electronics and other items totaling $108,000. This is a legend of the hip-hop game, and her assets are only $108k.

Aretha Franklin did not leave a will behind before she died last week at her home in Detroit. She knew for a while she was going to die, and she'd been sick, but apparently made no plans in terms of a will. Remember what happened with Prince... the family was fighting, people were coming out the woodwork, it got nasty.

Regarding Aretha, it turns out her estate will be equally split between her four children, and they're being civil so far. Their names are Clarence, 63; Edward, 61; Ted, 54; and Kecalf, 48. Her estate is worth $80 million. She was rumored to have been battling pancreatic cancer for years, and eventually passed away August 16th.

