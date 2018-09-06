TrendingTopics: RIP Burt Reynolds

The legend Burt Reynolds has died. Plus, Nike has tips to help haters burn their gear!

Burt Reynolds died of a heart attack at the hospital in Florida this morning. His family was by his side as he passed. He starred in many legendary movies, including Smokey and the Bandit, Boogie Nights, and Cannonball Run. He was 82 years old when he passed.

Nike is taking the high road in response to people burning their Nike gear. They put out a statement on how to burn their products safely. It includes the tips:

Always start your fire outside

Stand at least 5 feet away from the open flame

Keep the clothes you're wearing away from the flame

Once burned, always put the fire out with water.

Thanks Nike, for helping us out with that. LOL!

