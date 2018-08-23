TrendingTopics: Nicki Goes Hard at Travis Scott's Manager

Nicki Minaj goes at Travis Scott's manager, plus we've got details on Aretha Franklin's memorial and more.

Nicki Minaj was at it again. She gave Travis Scott's 70-year-old manager Irving Azoff "the C*** S**** of the Day Award" on her Queen Radio show. Azoff used to manage Bon Jovi and the Eagles at one point, and took over Travis Scott earlier this year. He's the chairman of TicketMaster, who oversaw their merger with Live Nation, so he's a pretty big deal.

Nicki is claiming Azoff tried to put out a smear campaign against her tour, and even contacted the media outlets to spread negative things about the tour. This came after Nicki announced this week that she's rescheduling the North American leg. She's claiming that she didn't have enough time to practice for the tour and needed more rehearsal time.

Aretha Franklin's memorial will feature 23 acts when it goes down next Thursday night. Some of the people on the bill are The Four Tops, Gladys Knight, and Johnny Gill, Ron Isley, and Angie Stone. The event is taking place at Chene Park Amphitheatre in Detroit on August 30th.

Marshawn Lynch finally became the face of Skittles. He's now the market guy for Skittles, and they'll actually have a whole limited edition candy that's going to have his face on the bag. They're only puttting out about 2,400 bags, so these candies will be VERY limited.

Marshawn on the cover of a Skittles pack.



I need this framed. -- pic.twitter.com/HyW6VDaLiY — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 21, 2018

