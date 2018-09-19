TrendingTopics: Maroon 5 Playing Super Bowl Halftime Show

Who they gonna tap for guest stars? We've got our list of ATL area hopefuls...

Maroon 5 just got confirmed to play the Super Bowl VIII Halftime show, going down in Atlanta. The NFL was trying to get Jay-Z, but he turned them down. Maroon 5 work with a lot of hip-hop and R&B artists, so hopefully we're going to see some guest stars up there! Being in Atlanta, they better have Usher, or Lil John, or Jermaine Dupri, or Ludacris, or T.I.... Adam Levine, do it right man.

Floyd Mayweather is not going to be jumping straight into the ring with Manny Pacquiao. It's going down for sure, but he wants to do a tune up fight in Tokyo first. He called out Pacquiao last week, saying the world wants them to run back the 2015 fight. Problem is, that was a really boring fight. Manny Pacquiao seems like a good person. He's a humanitarian, he's a good politician... but he seems very boring. So most likely, Floyd will be doing his big song and dance, and Pacquiao is just going to be sitting there.

Mayweather hasn't picked an opponent yet for his warm-up fight, and he's not looking at just boxers, but also kickboxers and MMA fighters. He wants to give Tokyo a big fight, and he thinks it will open up the Asian market, and possibly make some more money. It'll be going down on New Year's Eve.

