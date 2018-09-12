TrendingTopics: Lil Wayne Announces Release Date For Tha Carter V

We now know when Tha Carter V will drop... same day as three new iPhones!

BREAKING NEWS! Lil Wayne just announced The Carter V got a release date. It's coming out September 21st. H revealed the cover art today:

--



Put them 5s up ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/h2mCfeJlEK — Young Money (@YoungMoneySite) September 12, 2018

Previously, Floyd Mayweather posted a V on his Instagram with a GOAT emoji and #21 hashtag, so he knew. Previously Lil Wayne used athletes like Kobe Bryant to build up hype around his album. We've been waiting for this album for a LONG TIME.

Also coming out September 21st is the brand new iPhone. They had the big Apple event today where they announced three brand new iPhones, the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max. Preorders start this Friday, and they go on sale September 21st. The cheapest one is $749, the most expensive (which has 512GB) costs $1,400.

Jay-Z and Diddy topped Forbes' list of the world's highest paid hip-hop acts of 2018. Jay-Z sat at $76 million, and Diddy was at $64 million. Checkout the full list here.

