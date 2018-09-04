TrendingTopics: Lil Pump Going To Jail

Lil Pump is heading to prison, MGK snaps back at Eminem, and more #TrendingTopics.

Lil Pump is going to jail for a couple months for violating probation. He got arrested last week for driving without a valid license (driving a Rolls Royce, to be precise). He went to social media to tell all his fans what was up, and also to let them know he's still going to be dropping music.

Looks like Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima might be back together. They were definitely seen hanging out together, but it could be he's just trying to get back in the spotlight... or they faked the breakup ahead of the premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Lots of rumors, not a lot of facts right here.

Over the weekend, Machine Gun Kelly decided to fire back at Eminem with a track called "Rap Devil." It was a response to Eminem's song "Not Alike" off his Kamikaze album, which went at MGK for dissing Eminem's daughter years ago. This beef is just heating up!

Video of Machine Gun Kelly &quot;Rap Devil&quot; (Eminem Diss) (WSHH Exclusive - Official Music Video)

