TrendingTopics: Kylie Still Celebrating Her Bday?

How long will Kylie Jenner celebrate her birthday? And Daymond John comes out in support of Jay-Z's partnership with the NFL.

Kylie Jenner is still celebrating her birthday. She's still out there overseas, partying with all her friends and family. Travis Scott has been behind the turntables, while Kylie is going crazy and having a good time. She turned 22 a couple weeks ago.

Daymond John, the guy from Shark Tank and Fubu, is speaking out on the whole Jay-Z/ NFL team up situation. He said he doesn't believe this thing is a publicity stunt, and he doesn't believe that the league is going to use Jay-Z as a puppet to save face, which is what many people have been suggesting. Jay-Z is too smart for this, and if it was something like that, he would've walked away from the deal. Daymond feels that with Jay-Z being on the inside, this might turn out to be a win for Colin Kaepernick at the end of the day.

Video of Daymond John says NFL Partnering with Jay-Z Not Publicity Stunt | TMZ

