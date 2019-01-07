Trending Topics With DJ Meechie: T-Pain Album DONE!, Rihanna Back In The Studio & The Yeezy Choir

Man........This weekend created so much excitement and anticipation for music in 2019. I saw an announcement from T-Pain in the studio claiming his album is done and ready to be turned in. Pictures of Rihanna surfaced with her in the studio. Rihanna recently told fans she has music coming in 2019 after taking a very long hiatus to focus on her Fendy line. Kanye West turned Kim Kardashian's $14 Million dollar Christmas present condo into a studio and rehearsal space over the weekend. Pictures surfaced of him in the studio with Lil Wayne, Migos, Timbaland and 2 Chainz. No music has been leaked yet, but judging from 11-month old Chicago West dancing to her dad's music we're in for something big soon. Did i mention the Yeezy Choir! Check out Trending Topics below.