Trending Topics With DJ Meechie
Who crashed the party?
November 16, 2018
A cockroach crashed Baby Dream Kardashian's birthday party last night. Auntie Kylie Jenner posted video from the party showing off Dream, her fairy-themed decor and huge cake. While she was panning towards the cake you saw a cockroach scurrying over towards the cake. I think the funniest part of this story is the sister's made sure not to invite Dream's mom Black Chyna but a cockroach got the invite.
