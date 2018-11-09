Trending Topics With DJ Meechie

My favorite time of the year is when the annual holiday Victoria Secret Fashion Show kicks off. This year was special because it marked a end of an era with the lovely Adriana Lima. During last night's tapping she bowed her head and thanked fans for making 18 years of walking that runway special. The 37 year old was joined by the other angels including 22 year old Bella Hadid who had the sexiest lingerie ever. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special airs Sunday, Dec. 2.

Travis Scott named his "Theme Park" Themed album "Astroworld," and will be bringing a real Theme Park with him on tour. The "Sicko Mode" artist kicked off his first tour date in Baltimore last night. His stage had a huge Ferris wheel that allowed some fans to ride while he was performing. During the opening acts you can see fans trying to clime to get on the Ferris wheel. Travis Scott and his Astroworld Tour will be here in Hartford, CT November 30th. Get your tickets!

