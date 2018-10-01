Trending Topics With DJ Meechie

Kanye West is leading his "MAGA" movement with reaching out to Colin Kaepernick to bring him to Washington D.C. for a meeting with Donald Trump. Trump has been very vocal about Kaepernick in the past and continuing to put pressure on the NFL to fire players who don't stand for the national anthem. Meanwhile Donald Trump praised Kanye West over the weekend for his "SNL" performance.

Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) - no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018

