Trending Topics With DJ Meechie

October 1, 2018
DJ Meechie
Kanye West is leading his "MAGA" movement with reaching out to Colin Kaepernick to bring him to Washington D.C. for a meeting with Donald Trump. Trump has been very vocal about Kaepernick in the past and continuing to put pressure on the NFL to fire players who don't stand for the national anthem. Meanwhile Donald Trump praised Kanye West over the weekend for his "SNL" performance.

