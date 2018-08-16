Trending Topics With DJ Meechie

Travis Scott gave his fans a large cash out over twitter. He asked his fans to tweet thier cash app tag and also lyrics from "Astroworld" and he would give out up to $100k. Fat Joe got kicked out of Ruth's Chris Steak House in Greensboro, North Carolina over the dress code. The BX rapper was grabbing a bite to eat with friends but was hit with issues at the resturant due to the way his associates were dressed. Rihanna & Donald Glover was spotted in Cuba together filming for a new movie called Guava Island. Check out Trending Topics below!