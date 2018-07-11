Trending Topics With DJ Meechie

Hailey Baldwin surprised Justin Bieber with a Diamond Ring today to celebrate their recent engagement. The two just got back from the Bahamas and went on a shopping spree in NYC today. Hailey hit up a jewelry store to re-size her ring when he bought Justin a diamond ring with Beebs "JB" initials. Hailey also bought another ring for herself with "Baby" on it. These two are just so in love.

Kylie Jenner just made the 2018 list of America's Richest Self-Made Women. She covers Forbes list today ranking one of the Most Successful Women Entrepreneurs in the Country. She's shy of hitting a billion dollars for her Kylie Cosmetics company. The business is worth $900 million which beat out her sister Kim Kardashian at $350 million. Kylie commented in the interview saying she will be doing this "Forever" and will pass it down to her daughter Stormi if she wants to get into it.

