Trending Topics With DJ Meechie

Baller Ben Simmons is allegedly beefing up his security with the intent to keep Ex-girlfriend Tinashe away. The Rookie of the year claims Tinashe is ruining his relationship with Kendall Jenner. Ben beleives it is not a coincidence that she always pops up at every club and place he brings Kendall too. Ben thinks Tinashe is being very possessive and doesn't want to take any chances.

Meanwhile Kylie Jenner confessed over the weekend to getting rid of all her Lip Fillers. Over the years the 20 year old has denied having lip injections to plump the look but now confesses to getting rid of them. After posting pictures fans are making a big deal about her new look. What do you think?

Beyonce had fans in a frenzy over the weekend when rumors sparked about her being pregnant with her 4th child. Fans claim Beyonce gave her fans a "Signal" during her show in Italy while performing she rubbed her belly with a smile on her face. Other fans claimed she wasn't performing or moving as much as she does which made them also think she might possibly be prego.

