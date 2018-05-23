Trending Topics With DJ Meechie

Nicki Minaj had a MAJOR announcement today but it was just delayed. The Young Money queen was scheduled to appear on the Ellen Show but had to cancelled it.

I couldn’t fly out to shoot Ellen. [Doctor’s Orders>. I’m sad about that. There’s an announcement I was going to make on Ellen. I’ll make it tomorrow via social media instead. Love you. -- pic.twitter.com/gR2060mCsS — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2018

Nicki Minaj will be releasing her fourth studio album, Queen on June 15th. What do you think the announcement is about!?

NFL owners approved the new national anthem policy that requires each player to stand during the National Anthem if they are on the field but they now have the option to remain in the locker room if they want. If the players dont comply they will be fined for not respecting the anthem.

Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pic.twitter.com/1Vn7orTo1R — NFL (@NFL) May 23, 2018

My favorite NFL team the New York Jets Co-Owner Christopher Johnson had this to say about the policy,

Jets co-owner Christopher Johnson says he will pay any fines his players might be subjected to as part of the NFL's new national anthem policy, per @BobGlauber https://t.co/gSMrWDRbHQ pic.twitter.com/hTwLbba6eT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2018

