Trending Topics With DJ Meechie

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!

May 23, 2018
DJ Meechie
Nicki Minaj had a MAJOR announcement today but it was just delayed. The Young Money queen was scheduled to appear on the Ellen Show but had to cancelled it. 

 

Nicki Minaj will be releasing her fourth studio album, Queen on June 15th. What do you think the announcement is about!?

NFL owners approved the new national anthem policy that requires each player to stand during the National Anthem if they are on the field but they now have the option to remain in the locker room if they want. If the players dont comply they will be fined for not respecting the anthem. 

My favorite NFL team the New York Jets Co-Owner Christopher Johnson had this to say about the policy,

