Trending Topics With DJ Meechie

The Bardi and Barbie was spotted conversing together lastnight during the 2018 Met Gala. It's been rumored the two have prior beef that stemmed from the Migo's Motorsport Video and then fueled by interviews and media. Lastnight the two seemed to be cool and nothing seemed too forced. Right before Nicki Minaj was spotted with Cardi she told the press,

"You know what, because I'm the bad guy, and I wanted to make sure that the bad guy was here," Nicki said. She also told press that her new album will be in stores June 15th titled, "Queen." The irony in the date being the same day as Nas's album.

Johnny Manziel was hospitalized yesterday in Humble, TX after attending the JMBLYA concert. His rep claims the ex-football star had a reaction to his prescription but he's fine. Manziel released a statement today saying,

"Thank you everyone for your concern and kind messages. Unfortunately I had a reaction to an increased dosage in Lithium which I take for my Bipolar disorder."

"It was a scary moment and I'm especially grateful for the staff at the hospital and all that they've done in the last 24 hours."

