Trending Topics With DJ Meechie

Tristan Thompson is now being exposed by the multiple girls who alleged him cheating on Khole while she was pregnant with his daughter True. The women are now coming forward saying that his primary weapon of choice he was using for communication was threw sending direct messages on social media. Allegedly Tristan would hit up these girls to meet up with them off Instagram. These same women claim he didn't act like he had a pregnant girlfriend during All Star Weekend in February.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson welcome'd his second child with girlfriend Lauren Hashian.

“Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar,” The Rock captioned a pic of the baby. “I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there.”