TrendingTopics: Diddy Spotted Out Again With Lori Harvey

Is Diddy dating the 22 year old who used to be involved with his son?

Diddy is turning 50 years old this year, and he was spotted out with Lauri Harvey who is 22 years old. They were out in New York City yesterday at dinner, wearing matching outfits. They're rumored to be dating, and some even say they got secretly married.

Soooo Diddy was just out with Lori Harvey AGAIN... after she was linked to his son!! https://t.co/8tJJXcI0Vb — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) July 25, 2019

Lori is Steve Harvey's stepdaughter and the daughter of fashion blogger Majoria Harvey. She's been linked to a number of people, including Lewis Hamilton-- who used to date Rihanna, Trey Songz, Future, and Diddy's son Justin Combs. That's a little weird.

Aubrey O'Day claims that she is still traumatized from working with Diddy. She said it was scary, and when she was in Danity Kane she said her relationship with Diddy went sour and he kicked her out the group. Was he hard on her because he saw her potential? Or was he just being cruel? Aubrey is all over the place... we can't even get over the day she said she wanted to get Barack Obama to be her sperm donor. Who says that? And she was talking about being madly in love with Donald Trump Jr... what's up with that, girl?

Today's Trending Topics are brought to you by Big Y World Class Market.