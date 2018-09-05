Trending Topics: The Colin Kaepernick Nike Ad

Colin Kaepernick's Nike ad is here, and it's amazing.

Nike just released Colin Kaepernick's ad, and it's DOPE. The inspirational two-minite spot is narrated by Kaepernick, and features a whole bunch of athletes including LeBron James, Serena Williams, Odell Beckham and more. Colin looks at a flag and says "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything." It's very powerful.

Video of Colin Kaepernick Nike Commercial | FULL VIDEO

People are protesting Kaepernick's deal by burning and destroying their Nike gear. They already paid for the clothes, though, so it's pretty pointless... why not just donate them instead of acting like jerks?

Beyonce celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday in Italy with Jay-Z. Here's some pics:

Beyoncé & JAY-Z in Sardinia, Italy — Sept. 5th. pic.twitter.com/90YcHatYxg — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 5, 2018

Beyoncé & JAY-Z in Sardinia, Italy — Sept. 5th. pic.twitter.com/NuKcgf8Bh3 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 5, 2018

Beyoncé & JAY-Z in Sardinia, Italy — Sept. 4th. pic.twitter.com/M6mxmSa9Mx — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 5, 2018

