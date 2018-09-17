TrendingTopics: Cardi B Didn't Forget The Knot

Cardi B steps out for the first time since her fight with Nicki Minaj... and has a sense of humor about herself!

Cardi B stepped out for the first time since her altercation with Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week. She arrived backstage at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and said she came to see "Papa bear" (her husband Offset) who's on tour with Drake.

The angle of the pictures taken of her made it look like she was sporting a lump on her forehead. She decided to joke about the lump over the weekend... she found a girl that was dressed up just like her at New York Fashion Week, and she said it was "so bute... she forgot the knot."

Sooooooo buteeeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ she forgot the knot ---------- A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 15, 2018 at 10:18am PDT

Lauryn Hill cleaned house from her whole tour, she just dropped Nas and Santigold off the tour. Nas is saying it was a decision by her tour organizers to reduce the support. But that's her guy... why would you take Nas off the tour?

I will no longer be performing on The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill Tour at the following dates due to the tour organizers' decision to reduce the support. So sorry to disappoint my fans.



9/14: Vancouver, BC

9/15: Seattle, WA

9/22: Phoenix, AZ

9/26: Denver, CO — Santigold (@Santigold) September 15, 2018

Jennifer Lopez was looking amazing poolside over the weekend. A-Rod needa hurry up and marry her.

#TrendingTopics presented by Big Y World Class Market