#TrendingTopics: Cardi B Calls #FakeNews On Alleged Nicki Minaj Diss
Cardi B sets the record straight on her supposedly planned diss on Nicki Minaj. Plus, have you seen Netflix's new show The Haunting of Hill House?
There's a new show on Netflix called The Haunting of Hill House, and people are warning to please watch the show in the daytime, because it's that scary. Here's the trailer:
Cardi B was reportedly gearing up to diss Nicki Minaj and her next single, but Cardi is saying these are fake stories. She said "You guys are really pressing my buttons. You're literally stalking me and my daughter when I clearly said I don't want to show my daughter." So it seems like the paparazzi are out there, stalking her and trying to get the pictures. Cardi B said the real news is her new single "Money" drops on October 26th.
Cardi also had one of the best performances at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. It was a good night!
