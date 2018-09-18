TrendingTopics: The Captain Marvel Trailer Is Here

Check out the first trailer for Captain Marvel, plus Kanye's big move and more.

The trailer for Captain Marvel just released today, and it's super exciting. Brie Larson is playing Captain Marvel, who's the one Nick Fury sent a distress call to at the end of Avengers Infinity War. The movie drops March 2019, and it's set back in the 90s.

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Captain Marvel - Official Trailer

Matt Barnes just admitted that he smoked weed before every single game in the NBA, and since high school. He hopes he can work with the NBA to change the policies banning weed. He had a couple of stories about how smoking a little bit too much affected his game, but it's been his little routine for a long time.

Kanye West is moving to Chicago. No, he's not in L.A... he's still gonna have the big house that they just bought. But he made an announcement yesterday at an event with Chance the Rapper, when he said "I just want to let everybody know I'm moving back to Chicago and I'm never leaving again." Kanye's caught a lot of criticism because people feel like he does not help the community in Chicago, so hopefully his intentions now are wanting to go out there and really do something different.

These #TrendingTopics are sponsored by Big Y World Class Market