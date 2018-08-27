TrendingTopics: Bey and Jay Get Rushed On Stage

Beyonce and Jay-Z get rescued by their backup dancers, and does Drake have a new boo?

A fan rushed the stage at a Beyonce /Jay-Z On The Run tour stop in Atlanta. How do you even make it to the stage for Jay-Z and Beyonce??? Jay and Bey made their exit after performing "Eight" and a fan decided to rush at them. Back up dancers act saw the dude running, so they grabbed the dude and got him down. Authorities identified the guy as Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell, a 26 year old man, and they gave him a citation for disorderly conduct, but he didn't go to jail.

Birdman apologized to Lil Wayne at Lil WeezyAna Fest over the weekend. Is he gonna PAY Weezy, or is he just apologizing?...

There's rumors Drake has a new girlfriend, and 18-year-old model by the name of Bella Harris. She's been a model for Rihanna's line, Kendall And Kylie's line, and Drake's OVO line. She's actually the daughter of a music icon, producer Jimmy Jam. Shouts to Drake and Bella!

