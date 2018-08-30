Trending Topics: Andre 3000 Meets His Number One Fan

Andre 3000 was super happy to meet his biggest fan, Justin Bieber has an awkward post-church date, and we've got a #TBT interview with Jenny and Ashanti you gotta check out.

Andre 3000 met his biggest fan in the world! The picture of him and Tiana just went viral. She said she met her hero outside of a Soho coffee shop, when Andre 3000 spotted her because she had a t-shirt with his face on it. He was happier than her! He had the biggest smile on his face.

walking down a silent block in Soho - Andre 3k (my mf hero) walks out of a coffee shop as I’m passing.



“Oh my God you’re on my shirt rn.” He was acting just as hype as me, which maximized my level of happiness/excitement x10000. What a good day. pic.twitter.com/ICHTng8b8z — TIANA (@itsTiana) August 29, 2018

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin attended the same church service as Justin's ex-boo Kourtney Kardashian, a little awkward. What was more awkward is the fact that Justin left the church and they went on a little dinner date after... and he had his fly open the whole time. Dude was dressed in a pot leaf print blue shirt, which is kind of crazy because he just left church. It's hilarious.

It's #ThrowbackThursday so here's Jenny's interview with Ashanti back in 2012. She explained why her and Nelly didn't get married after they was dating for a long time. Check it out!