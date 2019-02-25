Solo Lucci Talks "Cash Money," Love And Hip Hop: Hollywood & "I Love Lucci" Dating Show

Solo Lucci stopped by the Up Next Show to talk to DJ Meechie. Solo Lucci has a brand new single "Cash Money" which sampled the classic Beenie Man song "Girls Dem Sugar" Featuring Mya. "I just heard the beat and it was a go from there, we had to remake the beat and I had to do the Beenie man vocals because of publishing issues," Solo Lucci said. Solo Lucci also talked about shooting the music video in New Orleans and paying homage to Cash Money records and the city for the inspiration on the record. "Along with Bun B, Pimp C, Rap-a-Lot Records, Cash Money was definitely a influence on my life," Lucci added. Solo Lucci talked about how dating Alexis Sky and being friends with Ray J allowed him the opportunity a cast member on the show "Love And Hip Hop: Hollywood." Along with the music and projects ready to drop he's also working on his own show with Mona Scott -Young called "I Love Lucci," a dating show about him finding love. Solo Lucci is gearing up to drop some albums soon and also put on his team Foreign Money. Check out the dope interview below.