Saweetie Talks "ICY GRL," Being High Maintenance & Her Craziest DMs

Saweetie stopped by the Up Next show to talk with DJ Meechie. Saweetie talks about turning a "car rap" into one of the biggest songs in the country with her new single "ICY GRL."

"Yea I would always freestyle in the car and I wanted to do a female record this time so I picked that beat and it just took off," Saweetie said. "My manager heard it at the time and was like you need to get into the studio and really record that."

Saweetie just released her first EP called "High Maintenance" featuring production by her cousin, Grammy Nomination producer Zaytoven.

"Alot of songs on there are just like my car raps, really short to the point but my fans love it," Saweetie says.

Saweetie graduated from USC and majored in communications. Rapping since 14, the Bay Area artist is finally getting her shot.

Saweetie also talks about some crazy DM's she received on Instagram and also what it takes to be a successful female in this aggressive male driven business.

Check out the dope interview below.