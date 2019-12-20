Dirt Report: R. Kelly's Ex-Manager Regrets Helping Him Marry Aaliyah

R. Kelly's ex-manager has regrets about helping him... plus, Dwyane Wade opens up about his son! More in The Dirt Report with Erica Lynn, in for Jenny Boom Boom, and DJ Meechie!

R. Kelly's ex-tour manager admits that he regrets helping the singer marry Aaliyah back in the day. Demetrius Smith has admitted now that he helped get her a fake ID. He tried to buy some time and sway R. Kelly's judgement, but he wanted to marry her and he couldn't stop him. She was 15 at the time. He's saying now he's ready to testify against him in court, BUT he doesn't want to see him rot in prison. (?)

Dwyane Wade was on Showtime's All the Smoke podcast and was asked, "What's it like raising a gay son coming from a hyper-masculine NBA background." And what he said was very powerful!

“First of all, you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old has way more than I have. You can learn something from your kids.”

Dwyane Wade Proudly Opens Up About Watching His 'Son Become Into Who She Now' Is https://t.co/QuHvQnUc71 — People (@people) December 20, 2019

Lil Pump is on some great stuff out here! He bought food and coats for homeless folks in Los Angeles! That's what's up!