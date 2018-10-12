Trending Topics: Super Music Friday!

Tons of new music came out today including Quavo's solo project! (did he hint on one of the tracks that he messed with Nicki Minaj in the past?) Plus, Ella Mai dropped her self titled debut album, Belly dropped an album, and Usher dropped an EP (and people are calling it a mid-life crisis).

"Pull up on you, weave 'cross the room when I pipe that a**..."https://t.co/mI46kTh1ag — BET (@BET) October 12, 2018

Speaking of a mid-life crisis, Kanye's not done... he was spotted at an Apple store in DC. He did an impromptu keynote, got up on a table and talked about his custom Trump hat. He told the crowd he's going to Africa.

Kanye jumped up on a table in the middle of an Apple Store in Washington, D.C. and gave an impromptu speech https://t.co/HInN3yyYWf — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 12, 2018

And the late Amy Winehouse is going on tour as a hologram.