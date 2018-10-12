Trending Topics: Super Music Friday!

Did Quavo mess around with Nicki?

October 12, 2018
Tons of new music came out today including Quavo's solo project! (did he hint on one of the tracks that he messed with Nicki Minaj in the past?) Plus, Ella Mai dropped her self titled debut album, Belly dropped an album, and Usher dropped an EP (and people are calling it a mid-life crisis). 

Speaking of a mid-life crisis, Kanye's not done... he was spotted at an Apple store in DC. He did an impromptu keynote, got up on a table and talked about his custom Trump hat. He told the crowd he's going to Africa. 

And the late Amy Winehouse is going on tour as a hologram. 

 

