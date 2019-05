Nicole Bus stopped by the Hot Afternoon Show to talk about her upcoming album. Since her latest success with her smash single "You," the Roc Nation artist is done with the album and is ready to give it to the world. Nicole Bus who originally is from Holland, talks about her start on The Voice and how life was before she came to the U.S. Check out the interview below.

Video of Nicole Bus Talks “You,” The Voice, Roc Nation & Upcoming Album