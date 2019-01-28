Melii Talks "HML", PHASES Album, Meek Mill & Female Unity In Hip Hop

Harlem artist Melii stopped threw to talk with DJ Meechie on the Hot 937 Up Next Show! Melii has a new hit single "HML" featuring A boogie which will be featured on her upcoming album dropping next month called "PHASES."

"Yea I heard the record and my producer heard A boogie so we got it done and here it is," Melii added. Born in Harlem Melii talks about her Latin upbringing, growing up in a Dominican household and not really listening to Hip Hop.

"I grew up listening to Latin music especially when my mom made us clean the house," Melii says. Her artistry came from dealing with depression and expressing herself in journals growing up. "I used to write in these journals all my feelings and then listening to artist like J Cole inspired me to tell my story and help others going threw what i was going threw, Melii said. With the inspiration from artist like J. Cole, Melii also talks about the unity in Hip Hop between females. "We are in a great place right now and everyone is supporting each other and in the same lane, I'm down to work with anybody," Melii added. Melii talks about the PHASES album and what we will be looking forward too. Melii announces she apart of the Dream chasers with Meek Mill and adds that he's a huge mentor and supporter of her career. Check out the full interview below.