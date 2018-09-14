Juice WRLD Talks Success Of "Lucid Dreams," Chicago Rap & Tekashi 69

Chicago rapper Juice WRLD stopped by the Hot Afternoon show with Jenny Boom Boom. The 19 Year old emo rapper talks about his recent success with "Lucid Dreams" and his debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance.

The success of "Lucid Dreams" got the attention from Label's and in return got him his deal with Interscope Records. "Forsure, when creating this I didnt know this was going to be it," Juice WRLD commented. His melodic bars and emotional subject matter really created the theme of his debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance.

Director Cole Bennett recently made a comment after the passing of rapper Mac Miller saying one of his last conversations with Mac he expressed that he wanted to make music with Mac Miller.

"It feels surreal when people like that die," Juice WRLD says about Mac Miller.

Juice WRLD talks about his upbringing in music and falling in love with it at a young age. Juice's influences started from emo-rock bands like Black Sabbath to his hometown hero Kanye West. He also talks vintage chicago with Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa.

Check out the full interview below.