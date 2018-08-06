Jenny Boom Boom @ The "Dazed & Blazed" Tour With Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd

The "Dazed & Blazed" Tour!!!!

August 6, 2018
Jenny Boom Boom

Jenny Boom Boom was backstage at the Dazed & Blazed Tour with Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd! Check out the pictures below.

When @swaelee Is So Dope To Your Son---- #DazedAndBlazedTour

A post shared by Jenny Boom Boom (@jennyboomboomtv) on

So Max won a Karaoke contest earlier and now he’s getting on stage with @wizkhalifa -- Earlier he was telling Max not to be nervous. He is so sweet.

A post shared by Jenny Boom Boom (@jennyboomboomtv) on

Found This On @swaelee Story Earlier -- This Is Hilarious--

A post shared by Jenny Boom Boom (@jennyboomboomtv) on

 

 

Jenny Boom Boom
Wiz Khalifa
Rae Sremmurd

