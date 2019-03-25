Jay Sean Talks "With You," No Rules, DJing & Traveling The World

With You!

March 25, 2019
DJ Meechie
Jenny Boom Boom

Jay Sean stopped threw to the Hot 937 Up Next show with DJ Meechie & Ruddy. Jay Sean dropped off his new single "With You" Ft Gucci Mane & Asian Doll which samples the 90's classic "808" by Blaque. Jay Sean talks about departing from Cash Money and working on music and singles for the past 6 years. Jay Sean also discussed his creative process behind his music now and how DJing helped know how to make hit records. Check out the dope interview below.

Jenny Boom Boom
DJ Meechie

