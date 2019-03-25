Jay Sean Talks "With You," No Rules, DJing & Traveling The World

Jay Sean stopped threw to the Hot 937 Up Next show with DJ Meechie & Ruddy. Jay Sean dropped off his new single "With You" Ft Gucci Mane & Asian Doll which samples the 90's classic "808" by Blaque. Jay Sean talks about departing from Cash Money and working on music and singles for the past 6 years. Jay Sean also discussed his creative process behind his music now and how DJing helped know how to make hit records. Check out the dope interview below.