Idris Elba Talks "Boasty," His Wedding, DJing & Luther

Idris Elba called up the Hot Afternoon Show with Jenny Boom Boom. Idris talked about the success of the "Boasty" record with Wiley, Sean Paul & Stefflon Don. Idris touched on accomplishing his dream with being on a huge international record and how much he loves DJing. Idris recently married his long-time girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco and had an extravagant wedding. With Luther Season 5 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw on the way the multi-talented Actor/DJ is super busy. Check out the dope interview below.