Hot937HotConvos: Rotimi Talks "In My Bed," & Working With Wale, Unplugged Sessions EP, No More Power & More!

Coming 2 America Is Coming Soon!

April 28, 2020
DJ Meechie
Entertainment
Music

On another episode of Hot Convos, DJ Meechie checks in on Rotimi during this quaratine. Rotimi talks about the success of his new single "In My Bed" with Wale and how the song came about. Recently Rotimi released an EP called "Unplugged Sessions" which featured some of his favorite record in Acoustic form. Check out the interview below. 

@rotimi Talks "In My Bed" & Working With @wale , Unplugged Sessions, New EP With Legendary Artist, No More Power, Coming 2 America 2 & More With @djmeechie

A post shared by Hot 93.7 WZMX (@hot937fm) on

 

 

Jenny Boom Boom
DJ Meechie
Rotimi
Hot Convos

