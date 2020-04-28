Hot937HotConvos: Rotimi Talks "In My Bed," & Working With Wale, Unplugged Sessions EP, No More Power & More!

On another episode of Hot Convos, DJ Meechie checks in on Rotimi during this quaratine. Rotimi talks about the success of his new single "In My Bed" with Wale and how the song came about. Recently Rotimi released an EP called "Unplugged Sessions" which featured some of his favorite record in Acoustic form. Check out the interview below.

Video of #HotConvos Rotimi Talks “In My Bed” &amp; Working With @wale , Unplugged Sessions, New EP!