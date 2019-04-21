Hot 937 Up Next Podcast: Flipp Dinero X DJ Meechie Interview

Flipp Dinero pulled up on the Hot 937 Up Next show to promote his two new singles "If I Tell You" & "Not To Many."

Salute The Homie @flippdinero For Pulling Up Yesterday. Check Out The Interview Hot937.Com, LINK IN BIO Or @soundcloud. Make Sure Y’all Support His Two New Singles #IfITellYou & #NotToMany --. @savvydavisjr @wethebestmusic @djkhaled @cinematicmusicgroup @pulsecellular @theheavyhitters #TheHeavyHitterDJs