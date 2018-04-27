Don Q Talks "Trap Phone," Jay-Z Co-sign & Female MC's

Don Q stopped threw to the Hot Afternoon Crew with Jenny Boom Boom. Don is on a promo run right now promoting his new single Trap Phone featuring Desiigner. The single is off his "Don Talk" mixtape which features Pusha T and more. The Highbridge MC talks about his passion with doing visuals "Yea I found out about Kid Art threw my parole officer and had him direct the video, Don Says. "There are alot of things I want to do with visuals I write down everything."

Don talks about how the older NYC rappers dont embrace the younger artist on the internet. "I remember i was in the L.O.X studio and someone told me HOV was talking about me", Don Q explains. "I was like wow but he aint gone say that on the internet."

Don Q talks more music coming with him and A boogie and adding more artist to their High Bridge label.

"I'm pretty sure I'll work with Remy," Don Q said. "Cardi from High Bridge which is funny but i just dont have a relationship with her," After Jenny Boom Boom asked him his take on female rappers. Check out the dope interview below.