DJ Semi's Nipsey Hussle Tribute On Trill Radio
R.I.P Nipsey Hussle!
April 9, 2019
DJ Semi and Ruddy celebrated the life and legacy of Nipsey Hussle this past saturday on Trill Radio! Check out the dope tribute here.
