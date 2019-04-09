DJ Semi's Nipsey Hussle Tribute On Trill Radio

R.I.P Nipsey Hussle!

April 9, 2019
DJ Meechie
Categories: 
Dream Team

DJ Semi and Ruddy celebrated the life and legacy of Nipsey Hussle this past saturday on Trill Radio! Check out the dope tribute here.

Tags: 
Jenny Boom Boom
DJ Meechie
DJ Semi

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: L.A. To Honor Nipsey Hussle WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Country Stars Give Props To Lil Nas X WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kodak Black Backlash WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Do You Go To Work Hungover? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Wendy Williams Partied With Mistress WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 'Leaving Neverland' Inaccuracies WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes