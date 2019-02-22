DJ Megan Ryte Talks 'Unsure,' Writing A Book & Her T.V Show

Megan Ryte called up the Hot Afternoon Show with Jenny Boom Boom to talk about her new single "Unsure." Her new single features artists Joey Badass, Young Bleu & Arin Ray. Since her first single "On & On" featuring Tory Lanez and Hood Celebrity, Megan has been hard in the studio working on her own projects along with mixtapes with various artists. Megan also talks about writing a book and a T.V show about her life, along with a T.V Pilot she was able to create and perform in front of a live studio audience. Check out what else Megan Ryte has coming up below.