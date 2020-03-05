DJ Meechie's Women's History Month Spotlight Of The Day

It's Women's History Month! As we continue to celebrate Women everyday that has had a vital role in American history.

Today's spotlight is the one and only Katharine Hepburn whom is a Hartford native!

Check out a quick bio and highlights courtesy of Biography.com below.

Katharine Hepburn was a spirited and eccentric actress who appeared in such classic films as 'The African Queen,' 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' and 'On Golden Pond.'

Who Was Katharine Hepburn?

Born on May 12, 1907, in Hartford, Connecticut, Katharine Hepburn became an unlikely Hollywood star in the 1930s with her beauty, wit, and the eccentric strength with which she imbued her characters. Over a career that lasted more than six decades, she took home a record four Academy Award wins for acting. Hepburn died at her home in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, on June 29, 2003.

